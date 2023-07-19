Italy is still experiencing a blistering heat wave, with temperatures in the capital, Rome, reaching 41 degrees Celsius at midday on Tuesday, according to data from the Italian Air Force’s meteorological service.

The weather of the high-pressure system, known as “Charon,” continues to bring extreme heat to the country’s Mediterranean regions.

The Italian Ministry of Health also announced the highest alert level for high temperatures in 20 major cities today, Tuesday, and 23 cities on Wednesday. Officials warn that the extreme heat may harm healthy people, not just the vulnerable.

Rome’s Civil Defense Ministry has sent volunteers onto the streets to help people suffering from the heat.

They distributed water bottles to people in crowded tourist attractions such as the Colosseum.