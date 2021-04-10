In 2017, BMW Motorrad presented for the first time the C 400 X, a ‘scooter’ that has since impressed with its dynamic characteristics. To keep this true, BMW Motorrad has updated this midsize bike and, in addition to some important technical optimizations, has given it new colors and styles.

As before, the single-cylinder engine, with an output of 25 kW (34 hp) at 7,500 rpm and a torque of 35 Nm at 5,750 rpm, serves as the power unit. Power transmission is via a CVT gearbox and a torsionally rigid swingarm with an innovative swing arm bearing to minimize vibrations and therefore offer maximum comfort. Thanks to the current EU 5 homologation, the new C 400 X remains an ideal companion for dynamic and carefree fun. In addition, the engine has been equipped with an electronic throttle (‘ride by wire’) and an electrically operated butterfly valve.

During the technical review, the new C 400 X has also received an optimized automatic stability control, with automatic radio calibration and higher quality of regulation; a new brake system, with new front brake calipers, clearly defined pressure point and adjusted lever travel of the front and rear brakes; and improved lighting of the storage compartment under the seat and incorporation of a USB charging socket in the front right storage compartment.

To complete all these novelties, the C 400 X can now be ordered with the optional Blackstorm or Granite Gray metallic paint finishes, as well as the Sport variant, which combines the colors Blackstorm metallic and matte competition blue.