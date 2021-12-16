The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia received several calls starting at 8:47 a.m., when a traffic accident was reported that occurred on Avenida Juan Carlos I, in the Espinardo neighborhood, in the municipality of municipal of Murcia.

Thus, they explained that the driver of a scooter was hit by a passenger car. Murcia local Police units and members of the National Police were mobilized at the scene of the event, who confirmed this event. For his part, the Medical Coordinator of the Urgencies and Health Emergencies Management 061 was in charge of mobilizing an ambulance.

The health workers treated the affected woman, a 27-year-old woman, on site and subsequently transferred her to the Morales Meseguer University General Hospital. The victim presented wounds that were not serious.