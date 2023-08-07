In Dubai, gourmets can treat themselves to a scoop of gold leaf ice cream. Cost point: well over 700 euros. And the decadent dessert isn’t even the most expensive in the world.

Munich – If you treat yourself to a scoop of ice cream in Germany, you have to dig deep into your pocket in Munich: On average, a scoop in the Bavarian state capital will cost two euros in the summer of 2023, some ice cream cafés also charge 2.50 euros, reports the Magazine Coupons.

But there is definitely a more luxurious way: In Krefeld, the San Marco ice cream parlor got loud a few years ago Picture sold the ice cream creation “Tartufo Oro & Cappucci Oro” with plenty of gold leaf for 289.90 euros. There are even more superlatives around the world, such as in Dubai, where a scoop of ice cream can cost well over 700 euros. The most expensive ice cream in the world? Not at all!

Ice cream ball for almost 800 euros: “Black Diamond” is sold in Dubai – with gold leaf and Versace bowls

Dubai is known for luxury and decadence – the Scoopi Café has also included the noble ice cream creation “Black Diamond” in its range. According to the café’s website, it uses vanilla beans from Madagascar, Iranian saffron and black truffle slices from Italy. The scoop of ice cream is garnished with edible 23-carat gold leaf. And to top off the luxury dessert, it’s served in a gold Versace bowl with a silver spoon.

Dubai’s ‘Black Diamond’ ice cream bids for world’s most expensive scoop http://t.co/8TlEtG0I5u pic.twitter.com/GkTLEKpNPT — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) February 25, 2015

The ice cream is said to cost 3000 dirhams, which is about 746 euros. The makers don’t create the world record with it. A café in Japan outperforms Dubai ice cream eightfold and even set the world record this year: a scoop costs a whopping 6211 euros.

Byakuya or in German “White Night” is the most expensive ice cream in the world and comes from Japan. The Cellato company has created an ice cream that combines European and Japanese ingredients – and only the most expensive ones. It consists of white Alba truffles from Italy – a kilo costs almost 14,000 euros. There is also sake yeast and Parmigiano Reggiano. Everything is garnished with gold leaf and truffle oil. With a price of 6211 euros, this ice cream made it into the Guinness Book of Records this year. (eike)

