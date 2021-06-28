López Miras signs the new Statute of Autonomy the day it was approved in the Assembly. / ANTONIO GIL / AGM

The comprehensive reform of the Statute of Autonomy of the Region, approved unanimously in the Assembly in 2019, has just entered the laundry room, that is, in the Constitutional Commission of the Congress of Deputies, the same body that was going to leave the Statute of Catalonia 2006 «clean as a whistle», in the words of the historical socialist