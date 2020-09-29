COVID-19 continues its relentless path around the world, leaving already around 33 million infections and almost a million fatalities. According to the balance provided by Johns Hopkins University, United States, India Y Brazil they are the three most affected countries. For its part, Europe it is about to plunge into a second wave that is of considerable concern to experts. And the future is not very hopeful.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic was confirmed, scientists and experts around the world have worked tirelessly to gain insight how the virus works, where it comes from or what the effects are that have disrupted the lives of so many people. Meanwhile, other researchers try to anticipate future diseases that may hit hard again. One of them is Sally Davies, who has published an article in the newspaper The Guardian in which he assures that the next pandemic is “on the way” Y that “the coronavirus should help us to prepare” to face it.

“COVID-19 is neither the first nor the last health emergency we will face,” says the Cambridge University professor and former UK medical director. Furthermore, she announces that we will suffer pandemics within a very short time: “My scientific colleagues estimate that we will face a pandemic or health emergency at least once every five years hereinafter. There is a possibility that this is the optimistic scenario. The reality could be much worse ”.

United against COVID-19

In order to be able to defeat possible crises or pandemics that may come, the scientist has encouraged all citizens and scientific communities to work with the same goal. For this, it is necessary “Reject isolated thinking” Y “Leave barriers behind”, which have generated different governments. “We must collaborate regardless of the nationalities of those affected or of the experts who advance the investigation,” he says.

One of the solutions Davis proposes is that of “innovative” collaborations between all societies and scientific and medical sectors. Therefore, it offers the possibility of creating a coalition between companies from different countries and health experts that they dedicate themselves to working towards the same goal: eradicating diseases and pandemics such as the coronavirus. “The objective is generate new ways to better predict and prevent outbreaks”, Has specified in the article.

Among the determining factors to anticipate the spread of diseases and pandemics, highlights “the analysis and continuous monitoring of wastewater from all areas. With these analyzes it would be possible to detect an outbreak or the beginning of a new disease before reaching a global spread ”.