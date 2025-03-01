02/28/2025



Food containers sold in supermarkets are full of information. You can find data such as the brand and the name of the product, its nutritional value, the allergens, their weight, The expiration date and preferred consumption date.

That the client consult all this is fundamental, since he can make decisions about what he eats and choose the healthiest. However, Understanding labels is not always simple.

One of the things that generates the most confusion is the expiration date and the date of preferential consumption. What does each one mean? Can the products be grafted once this limit has been exceeded? Daniel Ramón is Member of the Mercadona Scientific Committee and Professor of Food Technology. The expert has answered these issues on behalf of the Valencian company.

The difference between the expiration date and the preferred consumption date, according to a market in Mercadona

Daniel Ramón, a scientist who works in Mercadona, has clarified whether the expiration date is the same as that of preferential consumption. «It’s a myth. It does not conform to reality »he says.









After this statement, the Food Technologist has explained what everything means. “The expiration date of a product indicates the limit to be able to consume it without a problem for our health, ”he says.

Regarding that of Preferred consumptionhe says that “it is the date until we can take that product without its flavor or its aroma having suffered a variation.”

Therefore, the member of the Mercadona Scientific Committee argues that «We can consume a product that is passed as a preferred date of consumption without being a risk to our health ».