The Spanish saying ‘in the blacksmith’s house, a wooden spoon’ can be perfectly applied to Richard Lacey a British scientist who participated in the development of modern breathalyzers and who has had his license revoked for failing a breathalyzer test.

As stated in the BBCLacey, 70, pleaded guilty to a single charge of driving under the influence in Powys (Wales) last November after appearing at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court this week.

Lacey had to use the device she helped create after police were called to a road traffic accident on the A479 near Talgarth on November 23.

He has been banned from driving for 13 months, imposed a fine of 600 pounds (725 euros) and ordered to pay a surcharge of £240 (€290) and £85 (€102) costs.

Lacey went over a roundabout with his Peugeot 208 GT Puretech, damaging a wheel and leaving the vehicle immobilized. The defendant told the court on Tuesday that he had drunk a couple of glasses of wine and a couple of pints of beer with his lunch before the accident.

The proportion of alcohol in Lacey’s exhaled air was recorded as 41 microgramsexceeding the prescribed limit of 35 micrograms.

Representing her at the hearing, Lacey said: “I don’t really have anything to say. I misjudged how much I had drunk. I had a couple of glasses of wine at lunch and a few pints of beer,” he said. “I’m retired. “I designed breathalyzers and worked with the police,” he added.

Lacey can reduce her ban to 13 weeks if you complete a drink-driving awareness course, says the BBC.