2020 is over forever and it will remain in memory as the year in which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out thousands and thousands of people around the world, brought a huge economic crisis and ended a large number of freedoms for citizens around the planet. But, Although we did not know what was coming to us, 10 years ago the American academic Peter Turchin already predicted that 2020 would be atrocious.

Turchin wrote it down in an article published in Natura magazine in 2010: ‘Political instability may contribute in the next decade ‘. Today we speak of writing as one of the contemporary peaks in the history of prediction. At Not only was a chaotic 2020 predicted, but the academic, of Russian origin, also predicted a 2021 in which Western societies would be on the brink of the abyss.

Political instability in the United States

For the expert, in the United States political instability could end in a collapse of the system, it even ensures that the country’s political situation could end in a Civil War, as he wrote in his official account of Twitter last February 12, 2017.

Initially, Turchin’s predictions were not welcomed by the scientific community until little by little they began to come true. When the coronavirus crisis began in 2020, the media became interested in the academic.

Last June, 15, published in their website Article ‘The Science Behind My 2020 Forecast’: “A lot of people, here and on Twitter, asked me how I came up with my 2020 forecast. Here’s the story ”, begins.

The origin of your prediction

“By the early 2000s I had already delved into structural demographic theory and its implications for historical societies. These results were included in Historical Dynamics (2003) and in much more detail in Secular Cycles (2009). But every time I gave a talk on this research, someone in the audience was sure to ask, where are we now in the cycle? So between 2006 and 2007 I started collecting data on the USA. I remember giving a talk about this research to colleagues from the Santa Fe Institute in 2008, when I was there for a sabbatical year, ”the author pointed out in June of last year.

In early 2010, Nature asked several scientists about their forecasts for the next decade. At that time, he already had a fully developed computational model to forecast demographic and structural pressures for instability. Frankly, the results for the United States scared me. So I sent them my rather pessimistic forecast, which, surprisingly, they published, he added.

Period of increasing instability

“The Nature article had to be very short, so I later published the details of the approach, the model, and the data in a much longer article, Modeling Social Pressures Toward Political Instability. I’ve been posting such scientific predictions (see my blog post on how this differs from ‘prophecy’) since the beginning of my scientific career, because this is the main way we can really test our theories, ”he said.

“This article reviews the prediction, made in 2010, that the decade 2010-2020 would likely be a period of increasing instability in the United States and Western Europe. This prediction was based on a computational model that quantified demographic and structural forces in the US for instability such as popular impoverishment, intra-elite competition, and state weakness prior to 2010, “the author explained.

Anti-government riots on the rise

“Using these trends as inputs, the model calculated and projected the Stress Indicator over time, which in the past was strongly correlated with socio-political instability. Ortmans et al. conducted a similar structural demographic study for the UK. Here we use the cross-national time series data file for the US, UK, and several major Western European countries to evaluate these structural demographic predictions. We discovered that measures of socio-political instability such as anti-government demonstrations and riots increased dramatically during the decade 2010-2020 in all these countries ”, Turchin concluded on his blog.