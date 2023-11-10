Anthropologist Zuniga recognized the real alien mummies found in Peru

On November 7, the General Congress of the United Mexican States held its second hearing on the so-called alien bodies allegedly discovered in Peru. Ufologist Jaime Maussan and several experts whom he invited spoke again to parliamentarians. They all confirm his words. But should we take them on faith?

An anthropologist declared mummies to be real, a surgeon called them human evolution, and a rapper rapped

At the second session of the hearings, the elderly ufologist decided to back up his statements with evidence from experts and brought an anthropologist, a doctor and a rapper to parliament. Maussan invited anthropologist Roger Zuniga from the Universidad Nacional Aloysius Gonzaga in Ica, Peru, as his first expert. The scientist declared the mummies to be real and added that over the past four years he had studied five such aliens.

There was absolutely no human intervention in the processes of physical or biological formation of these creatures Roger Zunigaanthropologist of the National University of Aloysius Gonzaga

Zuniga showed congressmen a letter from 11 of his colleagues who adhere to the same version. However, the report makes clear that the researchers interviewed do not consider the objects to be extraterrestrial beings. This deals a serious blow to Maussan’s theory, which is trying to prove that the mummies are the remains of aliens.

Argentine surgeon Celestino Adolfo Piotto also spoke at the hearing and reviewed the test results and images of the creatures. He considers them “an evolved version of modern man.”

Then the floor was given to Mexican rapper Claudio Yarto. He stated that he had personally seen a UFO, and ended his speech with a recitation to the applause of those gathered.

The statements of Zuniga and his colleagues can hardly be taken on faith without extensive verification. Piotto’s evidence appears to be based on speculative conclusions in an area in which he is not an expert. As for inviting a rapper to parliament with rhyming stories about UFOs, it does look like a cheap populist trick.

Presentation shown to Congressmen on November 7 Photo: Marco Ugarte/AP

This is not the first time Maussan has shown “alien bodies” to Mexican parliamentarians.

Maussan first spoke before parliamentarians on September 12. Then he showed objects with three-fingered hands and feet, which he called mummified aliens. He stated that these creatures were discovered on the Nazca plateau in Peru, and their DNA differs from human DNA by a third, which allegedly proves their extraterrestrial origin. He also noted that they are more than a thousand years old, and some of them laid eggs.

On September 14, American astrophysicist David Spurgel, who participated in the preparation of a NASA report on unidentified anomalous phenomena, assessed the mummies of aliens shown by Maussan. He explained that assessing their authenticity requires the efforts of numerous specialists from different countries. Without careful independent research, it is pointless to speculate about the nature of such finds.

If you have something strange, provide samples to the global scientific community and we’ll see what it is David Spurgelastrophysicist, NASA employee

It is worth noting that Maussan has been talking about mummified three-fingered aliens from the Nazca Plateau for several years. Moreover, his claims have already been refuted by scientists in the past. In 2015 and 2017, his finds exposed: According to experts, they are the remains of children whose skulls were deformed during ancient religious rituals.

Obviously, the topic of mysterious Peruvian artifacts is the main way for the elderly ufologist to maintain attention to his person, and he is not going to leave it. He even went so far as to cite the opinion of scientists who do not consider their origin to be alien.

Peruvian authorities consider the “alien bodies” to be a fake and accuse Maussan of smuggling

The mummies presented aroused the greatest interest in Peru. The head of the country’s Ministry of Culture, Leslie Urteaga, said immediately after the September hearings that the objects shown by Maussan have been known since 2016, and not a single scientific organization in Peru has confirmed that they are of extraterrestrial origin.

In addition, according to Urteaga, it has been established that the “aliens” from Nazca are composed of bone remains from the pre-Columbian era, and the Ministry of Culture is opening an investigation into their illegal export from the country.

Urteaga herself was at the center of the investigation. November 9 became known, that Congress is going to call the official on the carpet due to numerous violations. We are talking about the theft of economic property of the National Museum of Archaeology, Anthropology and History of Peru. In addition, the minister is accused of holding private parties during working hours and fraud with tickets to the ancient city of Machu Picchu.

David Grush Photo: Nathan Howard/AP

Maussan took advantage of the surge in interest in UFOs after the US Congress hearings

It can be assumed that Jaime Maussan decided to get a hearing in the Mexican parliament, following the example of former US intelligence officer David Grush, who spoke before the US Congress on July 26, and Mexican legislators tried to keep up with the progressiveness of their colleagues from the neighboring country.

During the hearings in Washington, Grush said that for 80 years, an invisible struggle has been going on in the world between the governments of many states – both hostile and friendly. Each country is trying to be the first to get to places where aliens have visited or their devices have fallen in order to appropriate alien technology and gain a military advantage.

The day after the hearing, Pentagon representatives rejected Grush’s accusations of hiding information about aliens and extraterrestrial technology. Military Department spokeswoman Sue Gogh said the Allied Anomaly Research Office (AARO) has not identified credible information confirming the existence of any government programs that possess or attempt to replicate any alien technology.

On August 31, the US Department of Defense announced the launch of a new website dedicated to UFOs. The webpage will become the official online presence of AARO. This department was created at the Pentagon on July 20, 2022. Eight UFO recordings have been published on the site, five of which are accompanied by comments from AARO specialists. There has been no sensation yet: the Ministry of Defense has posted videos, some of which have already been published previously. Experts easily found a rational explanation for most anomalies.