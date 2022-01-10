On the seventh of this January, a scientist on the island of Cyprus said that his team had discovered a new mutant of the Corona virus, which he called “Deltakron”, that is, it mixes the “Omicron” and “Delta” mutant.

“There is currently a co-infection between Omicron and Delta,” said microbiologist, Leondios Kostrikis, Professor of Biological Sciences at the University of Cyprus and Head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology.

It was named “deltakron” because of the similarity in the genes between the two things. He said that his team discovered that 25 patients were infected with this new mutation.

And an American scientist named Eric Tobel said that it is not a mutated cause for concern.

It is possible that corona mutants recombine their genomes and form new strains, but in the case of “Delta Crohn’s”, the situation appears different, and experts believe that there is a wrong conclusion.

To Peacock, professor of virology at Imperial College London, says that the genetic details of Delta Crohn’s, which are published on the GISAID database, are not the same as the fused mutant.

He expressed his belief that the matter was the result of a “contamination” that occurred in the laboratory in which the examination process took place, stressing that such a thing happened in the past, according to the KZ news website.

He added that it is likely that “Omicron” will not spread for a long time and among a large number of the population, which leads to a merger between it and other mutations.