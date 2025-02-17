A recent experiment by a team of Austrian psychologists has discovered a simple technique for a dog to understand the instructions of a human in a more effectively and increase their attention. The study also provides more evidence on the advanced understanding skills of the Canis lupus familiaris Towards their humans.

When a person talks about a particular object, he provides referential information so that his interlocutor understands. This form of communication usually consists of signals, symbols and words. Although rustic, it is an effective method to transfer information. For example, when it comes to communicating the message “Go to that tree” in two different languages, it is probably easier to point out the distant object with your hand and confirm with a head movement.

The investigation, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, He found that a similar phenomenon occurs with dogs. Regardless of your training level, Pets will better understand an instruction if a person indicates and look at the objective of the instruction. The dog will not only pay more attention to the command, but with the referential information the order will be fulfilled more effectively.

The finding allows us to infer that Canis lupus familiaris They have skills to understand the referential signals of human communication, instead of just following the directional ones. In other words, if a human points a ball with both the eyes and hands, the dog will probably understand that he must go to that location for the round object with textures, instead of interpreting that he must simply change place.

To explore the levels of attention of a dog, the researchers designed a visual monitoring experiment in different scenarios. Essentially, they placed ocular follow -up viewers to 20 dogs, including mestizos, Staffordshire Terriers, Australian shepherds and caniches. Each dog observed a scientist perform five actions to indicate a bowl of food: point with one finger, point and look, just look, throw and stay still.

“While all the signals, including the movements of the hands, reliably incited the dogs to look to the side (unlike the referential view signal), only when they were presented a signaling gesture, the dogs redirected His gaze from the experimenter’s hand to the designated bowl. The combination of signs of looking and pointing out was particularly effective to direct the attention of dogs to the primed bowl and influence their subsequent choices, ”says the report.

The study contributes to the general understanding of dog’s mind theory. While it has been shown that human directional signs follow, little is known about referential understanding. With these findings, more evidence is added to the theory that human gestures can interpret.