The Emirates Health Services Corporation launched the work of the second scientific training program for the medical response to hazardous materials incidents, at the Foundation’s Training and Development Center in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Al Dhanna Hospital, which are strategic partners in building and enabling the response for hazardous materials incidents.

The training program is a result of the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation concluded by the Emirates Health Services Corporation with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and in line with the national directions to strengthen companies in the capacity-building project for the readiness and readiness of the UAE to face various types of risks and emergencies.

Dr. Essam Al Zarouni, Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, confirmed that the course is part of the project to raise the readiness for medical response to hazardous materials incidents in the Foundation’s hospitals represented in Al Qasimi Hospital, Fujairah Hospital, and Ibrahim bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital.

He said that the Foundation seeks to achieve a package of goals whose benefits are not limited to its facilities; Rather, it extends to the whole country, in a way that enhances the national role supporting the institution in national plans, in addition to raising the efficiency of performance and readiness, simulating crises related to biological, chemical, and nuclear radiological accidents, empowering the health care sector, and strengthening preventive tools, to ward off risks and activate the speed of response in various circumstances.

The training course includes a number of main axes through which examples of the risks and accidents of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear materials are reviewed, in addition to “the impact of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive incidents on health care facilities” and “a review of the types of monitoring and radiation scanning devices and personal protective equipment.”