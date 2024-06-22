A scientific study by a student research team from Liwa College in Abu Dhabi concluded a research paper entitled “Customers’ point of view and consumer behaviors regarding installment payment services in the United Arab Emirates,” which aims to know the role of income and the type of professions in determining consumer behavior in the society of the United Arab Emirates. His perspective on installment payment is that low-income individuals tend to benefit from the advantages of installment payment, and that societal trends and social level are factors that affect the individual’s behavior to benefit from installment payment services, in addition to that value for money is the mediator between low income and benefit from installment services. .

The study was presented by a team that included Muhannad Ibrahim, Awatif Al-Ali, Afra Al-Mansouri, Nasa Al-Taniji, and Maryam Al-Ghafari from the College of Business Administration at Liwa College. The students added that debt management plays an important role for low-income people in whether they benefit from installment payment services or not.

The research paper received an award for being one of the best research papers for university studies presented in the 11th University Research and Innovation Competition, which was recently held at Abu Dhabi University, in which nearly 600 papers from 77 participating universities in 12 countries participated.

Dr. Mohit Vij, a faculty member in the College of Business Administration at Liwa College and the supervisor of the student research paper, said that the topic of consumer behavior and related commercial activities is one of the topics that should be highlighted by researchers because of its impact on understanding the local economy and its specific factors. .

Student Muhannad Ibrahim, a member of the research team, said that this study described the factors influencing consumer behavior regarding installment payment services in the United Arab Emirates, which was implemented through quantitative methods by taking samples from 320 individuals and questioning them through an online survey on a Google form.

Dr. Mohit Vij stressed that this achievement reflects the importance of including scientific research in the school curriculum and making scientific research and innovation one of the basic pillars on which the educational process at Liwa College is based, which benefits graduates and the labor market at the same time. For his part, Dr. Anas Al-Qudah, Dean of the College of Business Administration at Liwa College, expressed the college’s pride in the efforts made by students and faculty members to support research activities that raise the level of education and achieve the desired educational goals and outcomes.