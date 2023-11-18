According to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, Pankaj Karande, associate professor of chemical and biological engineering who led the study, said: “Our work is a proof of concept that it is possible to create hair follicle structures in a very precise and reproducible way using 3D bioprinting. This type of automated process is essential.” “To make skin biofabrication possible in the future.”

He continued: “Reconstructing hair follicles using human-derived cells has been a historical challenge. Some studies have shown that if these cells were grown in a three-dimensional environment, they would likely produce new hair follicles, and our study is based on this work.”

How was the operation done?

A team from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York wanted to find a way to create skin that holds hair follicles using 3D printing techniques at the cellular level.

They allowed samples of skin cells and follicles to divide and multiply in the laboratory until they had enough to print, then mixed each type with proteins and other materials to create the “bioink.”

The skin was then printed layer by layer using a very fine needle, while channels were created that allowed the hair cells to settle.

The current lifespan of these tissues is two to three weeks, which is not enough time for hair growth.

But researchers hope to extend this period, allowing the follicle to mature further and eventually grow hair.