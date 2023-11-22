The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, is organizing a scientific program to study the UAE Personal Status Law from the legal and fatwa aspects, based on the role of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa in controlling the Sharia fatwa, unifying its authority, and the mechanisms for issuing it, and working to develop the capabilities of fatwa competencies in Council, and to develop their skills with practical applied tools and means that enable them to provide fatwa content that is compatible with the developments and challenges of reality. The Chairman of the Council, Abdullah Bin Bayyah, confirmed that this program comes within the Council’s efforts to qualify competencies in the fatwa system, so that they are fully consistent with the laws in force in the country, especially in the field of personal status, due to the many questions about it. He pointed out the importance of the mufti’s awareness of this aspect, which falls under understanding reality and realizing the difference between the fatwa and the judiciary in terms of their different tools and goals, because the judiciary uses the tools of litigation, bringing opponents, establishing evidence, guiding faith, and issuing rulings, and the fatwa does not use these tools.

For his part, the Director General of the Council, Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Darai, explained that this program aims to study the UAE Personal Status Law in a legal fatwa study that accommodates emerging family issues and contemporary reality. It also aims to unify fatwas and develop legal fatwa solutions for family-related issues, according to A legal fatwa methodology that takes into account the family, reality, and society.

He added that this scientific program targets all specialists in legal opinions in the Council, and consists of 32 training hours, continues over a period of two months, and seeks to achieve a number of outcomes, the most important of which is expanding the scope of consideration and reasoning of the fatwa cadres in the field of personal status, and strengthening the legal authority in the topics. Fatwas that have legal documents valid in the country, and formulate unified fatwa decisions on family issues, to be a reference for controlling and governing Sharia fatwas.

He stressed that the Council seeks in all its initiatives and strategic plans to meet the needs of society and provide appropriate solutions that reflect the aspirations of the leadership in UAE society.

• The “program” includes 32 training hours and targets all specialists in Sharia opinions in the Council.