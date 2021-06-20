Dubai (Etihad)

The Juma Al Majid Center for Culture and Heritage in Dubai, in cooperation with the King Abdulaziz Complex for Endowment Libraries in Madinah, organized yesterday, the day before yesterday, a virtual lecture entitled “The History of the Arabic Manuscript Book in Ordinal Numbers and Numerical Fractions”, presented by Mohammed bin Humaid Al-Awfi, Advisor to the Secretary-General of the King Abdulaziz Complex for Endowment Libraries. The lecture witnessed a great turnout, as it was attended by a large number of those interested in the field of manuscripts.

The lecture dealt with axes, the most important of which are: defining the obfuscation of dates, their divisions, motives, benefits, methods of extracting them, and the accompanying explanations, in addition to defining history by ordinal number and its patterns, and defining history with numerical fractions, its nomenclature, its oldest, month, and oldest analytical study in it, and the most prominent similarities and distinctions between the two “ordinal and fractional” historiography.

Al-Awfi said that the aim of raising this topic is to assist researchers in the manuscript heritage by bringing these two historical patterns closer, and to facilitate what has been closed to extracting them.