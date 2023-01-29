They enter the jungle in anticipation of daylight. They search with binoculars for the first birds, their songs and colors in the greenery of the tropics. Others wait for the end of the day to spot amphibians and reptiles, conspicuous when darkness falls. The Amazon is one of the most biodiverse regions in the world but one of the least explored in Colombia. Fifteen flora and fauna researchers have embarked on an expedition to make an inventory of the species of this territory of the country inhabited by indigenous people.

They call it the lungs of the world because it generates 20% of the Earth’s oxygen. Governments of several countries have made an urgent call for its preservation. President Gustavo Petro has marked among his priorities the fight for climate change and has called to stop deforestation. But although the Amazon comprises 42% of the national territory, it has been little studied.

For this reason, the Colombian Government, through the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, launches an expedition in which, for 20 days, a group of scientists, interned in the jungle, seeks to collect specimens to generate biological knowledge. With the collaboration of the Amazon Institute for Scientific Research (Sinchi) and the indigenous communities, it has made an investment of 387 million pesos (86,000 dollars at today’s value). “We don’t know how much of the Amazon rainforest we have lost so far and, to find out what we are facing, we need to study it,” Arturo Luna, Minister of Science, told EL PAÍS. This is the second expedition made by the Government; the first was done in Montes de María and the third will be in Alta Guajira.

3,960 inhabitants of four indigenous towns live in La Chorrera: Okaina, Bora, Uitoto and Muinane, in the Colombian Amazon, on January 26, 2023. Ministry of Science

At half past ten in the morning, the researchers land on a dusty runway in La Chorrera, in the southwestern part of the Amazon. A cargo plane of the Air Force has transferred them from Bogotá. They are received by dozens of indigenous people dressed in traditional costumes and with welcome signs in their languages. Holding hands, they dance in the hot sun and humid air. The procession walks along the edge of a precipice from where the Igara-Paraná River can be seen. They go down huge stones, on the banks of the river, to take the boat that will take them to the small hamlet.

In La Chorrera there are 3,960 inhabitants from four indigenous towns: Okaina, Bora, Uitoto and Muinane. Most of the inhabitants dedicate themselves to fishing and cultivating cassava, plantain and mambe, a powder obtained from the coca leaf and consumed as a tonic. There are colorful wooden houses and kiosks in some clearings among the lush vegetation. By land, the only transportation is by motorcycle, and from La Chorrera to Leticia, the capital of Amazonas, a trip can take 15 days sailing by boat. An Internet antenna, installed by the Government in the center of the village, is for decoration because it is useless. “Here we don’t have a problem with organized crime or criminal gangs,” says Cristóbal Tetelle, an indigenous leader.

An indigenous genocide occurred in and around La Chorrera from the late 1800s to the 1930s. The headquarters of Casa Arana, a Peruvian company dedicated to the intensive exploitation of wild rubber in the Amazon, was located there. Its owners enslaved thousands of indigenous people. Those who refused oppression —all of them from ethnic groups that had never seen “white” men— had their legs or hands amputated, depending on the severity of the offence, and they were tortured with lashes and stocks. The forced labor gangs were made up of members of different communities, with different languages, so that they could not understand each other. Colombia tolerated this horror, one of the largest and most atrocious genocides committed in South America with more than 40,000 deaths.

Plants, reptiles, birds, mammals…

The launch of the current expedition was made in the maloca, a large communal house for the indigenous people. In a traditional ceremony, enlivened with dances and songs, several leaders took the floor and made claims to the Government for the lack of access to education and the lack of connectivity in the area. The scientific expedition has been well received by the community. “It is very important because it will allow us to demonstrate what we have of flora and fauna, and in the future to know how we can use it,” says Francisco Gittoma, a professor from the Uitoto ethnic group.

Although the field expedition will last 20 days, the species identification process will take months. Before the start, the researchers have met with the communities to obtain their approval to explore the territory. The observation tours in the forests are made with local guides. They have been divided into expert groups: plants, lepidoptera, amphibians, reptiles, birds, fish, water macroinvertebrates, soil macroinvertebrates, and small, medium, and large mammals. “With the data we obtain, we will be able to expand our knowledge about the geographic distribution of the species. There are some that are new to science and it is very important to make their nominations”, explains the researcher Mariela Osorno. A biologist and coordinator of the Sinchi Institute’s Ecosystems and Natural Resources program, she goes out to collect reptiles at night. She puts them in a cloth bag, photographs them, and inspects them. If the species is unknown, she will take it to one of the biological collections.

With the accompaniment and advice of the indigenous people, the researchers set up camp in the mountains and sleep in hammocks. For the journey they are prepared with a first aid kit in case an accident occurs, such as a poisonous snake bite. The researcher Natalia Tuesta installs camera traps at strategic points in the forest to capture images of small and medium-sized mammals that are difficult to see. The cameras have a sensor that is activated when an animal passes by. Natalia also walks the trails looking for footprints and feces, and talks with the community about the species; some are known by the name of the indigenous language, not the scientific one. Researchers keep a field journal to record habitat descriptions of species.

The Amazon portion of Colombia suffers from a process of accelerated deforestation and is probably the least studied region of the country.

To collect understory birds, researcher Diego Carantón sets up mist nets. “There is a lot of information that we can obtain with a bird in hand: sex, age, biophysical condition, whether it is migratory or breeding, the size of the wings and the beak,” he says. Once he takes the data and captures the images, he releases the animal. Colombia is the most biodiverse country in terms of birds, with approximately 2,000. Although they are not registered, Carantón believes that there are at least 1,200 species in the Amazon.

The expedition will also make it possible to assess whether there are endangered species such as tapirs. Nicolás Castaño, a botanical researcher at the Sinchi Institute, hopes to find zamias, a group of plants that have survived since the Mesozoic era and has been declared threatened. Castaño travels through the jungle with pruning shears and a lopper to collect the specimens and preserve them. At the end of this investigative work, the Ministry will make a graphic and detailed report with the results of the investigation. They will tell the communities what they found in their territory and how to preserve the species.

