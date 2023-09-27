Genoa – A science fiction film set (also) at the Cep washing machines. It was the residents themselves who were surprised when they saw the Italian-Swiss production trucks unloading the materials for the sets and the actors, busy making an international title. The film, entitled “Don’t let the sun (catch you crying)” (which means “Don’t let the sun catch you while you cry”), is directed by the Swiss director Jacqueline Zünd, already the author of several documentaries. The film is entirely shot in Italy, in English and features actors from various European countries in the cast.

The protagonists are the Georgian actor Levan Gelbakhiani and the little Maria Pia Pepe, a very young Neapolitan actress. Completing the cast is the Italian Agnese Claisse e the French Karidja Touré. The story is set in an unbearably hot future. For this reason, all social life has been moved to the night, with human relationships becoming more and more distant: to the point that there are those who, like the protagonists of the film, are paid to impersonate those family members or friends that people are no longer able to have. Filming took place in Milan in August and ended at the Cep these days, with the last take scheduled for September 30th. —