In Vilyuchinsk, a firefighter rescued a 10-year-old girl who nearly swam away on an ice floe into Krasheninnikov Bay. This was reported on Friday, February 24, by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Kamchatka Territory.

As it turned out, children were playing on the ice next to the civilian pier. At some point, one of the ice floes broke off, it began to be carried away along with the child. Eyewitnesses saw this and told the rescuers.

One of the firefighters who arrived at the scene, Nikolai Sharonov, realizing that there was no time left, took off his combat clothes, girded himself with a rope and swam after the ice floe. When he reached, he towed her to the pier, it is said in message press services.

It is specified that the girl managed to swim 40 meters from the shore.

