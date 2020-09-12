In Voronezh, a graduate was returned one level for a check on the examination in social research, after she proved that there was a mistake within the textbook she was answering. RIA News close to native media.

The schoolgirl obtained 99 factors on the Unified State Examination in Social Research, she was disadvantaged of 1 level for figuring out social mobility. The lady said that she gave the definition from the textbook and appealed.

The fee was stunned to see the definition of this idea within the textbook. The guide says that social mobility is related solely with a change in social standing. In response to Aleksandr Doveiko, affiliate professor of the Division of Sociology at VSU, this method is truncated, and the authors wished to simplify the idea.

The fee knowledgeable the authors of the textbook concerning the error, and the lady returned one level. Consequently, the schoolgirl obtained 100 factors in social research.

