A resident of the United States, Mexican by birth, came to graduation with the national flag of his country on his shoulders and did not receive a certificate. Reported by The New York Times.

Ever Lopez, a student at Asheboro High School in North Carolina, chose to attend the graduation ceremony with the Mexican flag draped over his shoulders over his robes, according to the material. “I was born into a family of Mexican immigrants and I am proud of my roots. This flag means a lot to us. This is our blood, the place where we came from. I will do my best to represent my people, ”the schoolboy explained.

Lopez’s cousin Adolfo Hurtado posted in TikTok a video in which his relative comes up to the teacher for a certificate. The teacher, in turn, asks the guy to take off his flag, as this is a violation of the dress code of the ceremony. Lopez declines the request, then the woman refuses to hand him the document.

Related materials One whole How miners and military clothing replaced women with sexy dresses Rough beauty How men change their appearance for the sake of their attractiveness and why it is customary to keep silent about it

The day after the incident, Miss Crookes informed the student’s mother, Margarita Lopez, that she could collect her son’s certificate soon. In response, the mother demanded an apology from the teacher for the graduation act. “For me, it was an act of racism not only towards my son, but also towards the entire Latin American community,” she said.

The mother of Lopez’s classmate Kimberly Antonia (Kimberly Antonia) supported the family and said that she applauded the guy when she saw the Mexican flag on him. “I thought it was amazing to see a young man who is so proud of his country. I really think that teachers could have acted differently, but at the moment it is too late to talk about it, ”she said.

Representatives of the educational institution have not yet commented on the incident.

In March, the school refused to teach the child because of the color of his hair. Jacob Lee-Stokes was quarantined at home for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. During this time, he experimented with his hairstyle and dyed his hair blue and pink. On the first day of school after the abolition of the self-isolation regime, the management of the Humberston Academy did not allow Lee-Stokes to attend classes because of his appearance.