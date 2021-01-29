One of the classes at the Nave 73 interpretation school. Kike Para

On any given day at the Nave 73 interpretation school, each student of Professor Íñigo Rodríguez-Claro says two words out loud to spontaneously build a story together. The exercise pretends that the boys begin the class with the liberated conscience. They will then move on to the “exquisite corpse” game, a technique used by the surrealists in which one person writes a sentence on a sheet of paper, folds it to cover part of the writing, and passes it on to someone else to continue the work. What is pursued is nothing more than to promote alternative, intuitive and group creative processes among these 12 students.

The school of interpreters of Nave 73 was born in 2013 with the purpose of training those young people who seek to navigate the performing arts in all its possibilities. This multidisciplinary space on the street of Palos de la Frontera, which used to be a printing press, is where Alberto Salas has invested his time and passion to survive, like so many other Madrilenians, the financial crisis of the previous decade. “Our initial objective was to create a dynamic place of creation that would generate a connection between artists, the public and professionals,” explains the one who is one of the founding partners of this space together with Rocío Navarro and Álvaro Moreno. The result is an alternative space in the Embajadores neighborhood in Madrid that has 500 square meters in which to house a showroom, three training rooms, an exhibition gallery and a cafeteria.

The need to escape boredom was the driving force behind this idea. “It came from the tiredness of spending so many years in this kind of economic and social pressure and these difficulties to evolve personally and creatively. We decided to set up a space that would protect us from everything that was happening, a safe place for other creators and for people, ”says Salas. During those beginnings, they spoke with Carlota Gaviño and Iñigo Rodríguez-Claro from the Grumelot company, who had a place in Usera where they had been training for two years. For Salas, their way of teaching is close and versatile, focused on creative processes, so they shared the philosophy pursued by the Nave 73 school. “They asked us to become part of our project and we thought it was great because they fit in with the research and the performative, in doing a cultural r & d ”, he admits.

At first, they started with an intensive initiation course that prepared the actors to face the beginning of their professional lives. They provided them with the tools and knowledge necessary to see what lines of creation and interpretation existed, without neglecting the history of the performing arts. “It worked quite well and the students were happy because our training line is very close and close, there are few students and perhaps in other spaces that you cannot achieve. You become their parents and uncles. Carlota and Iñigo live their sorrows and their joys and their personal conflicts, and it shows. They accompany and liberate them and let the creativity of the students flow, ”says Salas.

From that intensive course, they decided to go up one step and agreed with Grumelot to create a broader training plan, which is the one they teach now. Gaviño opted to help young actors to be autonomous, with the ability to create their own project in a constantly evolving field. “They are two years of work aimed at the figure of the actor so that he has his own look at reality and tradition. The first year they receive very classical techniques and it is more general, we try to make a very broad overview so as not to be dogmatic at all, the work is very heterodox. The second year is more focused on new languages ​​and new formats ”, explains the teacher. As an example of the idea that Grumelot has of theatrical teaching is the show with texts from the Spanish Golden Age that they regularly stage with the students, always from a contemporary point of view. Respect for the classics is important so that later the artists develop as they want.

The hectic 2020 has affected the Nave 73 school, although they have approached this moment as an opportunity to improve. “Now we are interested in everything digital and on-line, making a virtue of necessity and turning it into an impulse for creativity. The show draws on that research, on the possibilities of hybridizing what happens physically in the stage space with what happens in the virtual space, that we have actors connected by Zoom, use WhatsApp with viewers and take advantage of new technologies to generate content ” , exposes Gaviño. His teaching partner, Iñigo Rodríguez-Claro, agrees on this, incorporating this uncertainty into the creative processes that surround theater. “The artist leaves school as a performer, but suddenly he wants to write, produce and take an interest in new technologies, and the materials we work on in montages are not always theatrical,” he declares.

Regarding the differences in this training model, Pilar G. Almansa, who teaches the Master in Stage Direction at Nave 73, highlights that this school is very specific: “Cristina Rota’s is a training more aimed at actors and has that audiovisual aura . That’s why many people end up there, like Penelope Cruz. Your reputation attracts a certain profile. Instead, our students are oriented to the performing arts in a very broad sense, it is for people who are interested in exploring the frontier possibilities of theater. We give classes to directors on immersive and interactive theater, in which the public impacts the development of the show, either through the narrative or the development of the scenes, ”says this director and producer.

Almansa is optimistic about Madrid’s scenic future. He assures that the city is one of the cities that produces the most theater in Spanish in the world, above the larger, more populated capitals of Latin America. “The Madrid scene is very abundant. I was in the Congress of Deputies as the only representative of the sector to try to convince the honorable Members that culture is important. In addition, cultural activities in this country are being concentrated in large cities like Madrid, and the authorities are wasting a movement that generates experiential tourism, which is different from heritage tourism. People return to Berlin so many times because there is life and that life is culture ”, concludes the playwright. It is something you want for your city.