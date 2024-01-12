An Australian school fired a teacher who refused to stop giving sexual advice on the internet, presenting herself as an “orgasm daddy.”

“An educator must constantly ensure that, with her behavior, she does not put at risk the trust of the public in the exercise of her duties.”explained last Wednesday, January 10, the rector of the Academy of the Upper Austria region, located in the north of the country, to the news agency AFP.

The teacher, who is 47 years old, proposed to adult followers, through her Facebook account, reflective and creative accompaniment sessions to achieve “an explosive sex life with multiple orgasms.”

The educator assured the local newspaper Oberösterreichische Nachrichten

who was fired without prior notice, before the December festivities, from the school where she taught 15 hours a week of sports, integration and pedagogical support courses.

The report indicates that the school establishment had summoned her to choose between her two activities; However, the woman refused, claiming that she was doing “nothing wrong.” In addition, the teacher added that she never showed herself naked on her social network and regretted that sexuality continues to be a “taboo” topic.

Thus, The woman said she hoped that her case “makes society reflect” and announced that she will file a judicial appeal against her dismissal. His lawyer estimated that “in the 21st century,” the rectory should be “a little more lucid.”

*With information from AFP

