More than 900 sports complexes and almost 300 primary schools in the Netherlands are located far too close – sometimes only eleven meters – to the highway, with major consequences for the health of children. Like no other, the brothers Dien and Soulaiman experience what those consequences can be. The twins have asthma. They regularly come home panting and wheezing after a training session or football match. Without their puffer, the 11-year-old boys are nowhere.

