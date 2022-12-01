A case of sexual harassment shocks United Kingdom. A high school mentor sent a teenage student about 3,000 “overtly sexual” text messages, authorities determined.

This is Ellen Cadman-Smith, 24, a school worker at Cowes Enterprise College, in the town of Sandown, Isle of Wight, in England (United Kingdom), who repeatedly wrote to a 15-year-old boy. Among the messages, chats were found in which the woman told the minor that she was “crazy about him” and that she “was thinking about him non-stop.”

Earlier this month, the content of the messages was learned by the Isle of Wight Crown Court. “I think I’m falling in love with you” and “I want you so much” are other of the chats that the school mentor sent to the young man.

The case came to light after the young man’s mother found messages from someone named ‘E’ on her son’s phone and alerted the police, who located her.

Another of the messages found tells of a supposed meeting that Cadman-Smith had with the young man. “I can’t have you and you know why,” he wrote to her minutes before they apparently met in the mentor’s car.

A jury found that Cadman-Smith had a sexual communication with a child and Judge Susan Evans KC imposed a five-year sexual harm prevention order on him.

When the newspaper reporters the sun Asked a few weeks ago if she would like to express any remorse for her behavior, the woman kept quiet and left before her fiancé, who was with her, told the media: “There will never be an apology”.

The court that heard the case found that Cadman-Smith was a mentor at the time of the offence. Her work, to which she has been linked since 2017, consisted of supporting the “behavior, mental health and learning difficulties” of students.

In the process, the woman, who presents a picture of “extreme anxiety”, was considered “not mentally fit enough” to plead guilty or stand trial. Instead, an atypical case of ‘issue trial’ was conducted in her absence in which the jury was asked to decide whether she was responsible for the acts, and was found to be.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING