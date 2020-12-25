One of the classes at the Maristas San José de León school with the distribution of tables proposed by the algorithm. Sinfab

The schools have been filled with masks, cans of hydroalcoholic gel and signs on the ground that indicate the direction in which to walk and the safe distance to be kept from those around. Teachers have had to solve new problems to keep schools safe. One of them is how to redistribute the space in the classrooms so that the safe distance between the tables can be maintained without reducing the ratio of students. The problem that arises is mathematical and that is why an algorithm can help to solve it.

This is what a team of researchers from the University of León has proposed, which has developed an artificial intelligence system that analyzes the dimensions of the classroom and offers the ideal distribution of tables so that the largest number of students possible can fit while maintaining the distance from minimum security of one and a half meters. The system has been applied successfully for about two months at the Maristas San José de León school, where Javier Díez and Rubén Ferrero, two of the engineers responsible for the project, attended class.

When the return to schools was proposed, the protocol of the Junta de Castilla y León proposed placing the desks in a zigzag shape to achieve that separation of one and a half meters. “In some classrooms it was not feasible because the characteristics of the site did not adapt to that distribution or because there was not enough space”, explains Javier Díez, assistant professor at the University of León in the area of ​​mechanical engineering and researcher. “The Board’s proposal could be valid in some cases but it was not the most optimal.”

With the help of artificial intelligence, they found a way to optimally distribute the tables to suit the characteristics of the classroom. “In the end, we do not obtain a model proposal that works for all classes, but we can customize the distribution for each space depending on the size, obstacles or peculiarities of the room”, explains Rubén Ferrero, student of the master’s degree in aeronautical engineering at the University of León and researcher. It can also be useful applied to the separation of tables on a terrace, the interior of a bar or an office.

When you have to separate a set of tables, the first thing that occurs to a human mind is to make rows and columns, but this solution can waste a lot of space and force to unfold classrooms. “The result of placing the desks according to the algorithm may seem a bit chaotic to the human eye: they are not ordered or aligned, but they are perfectly separated”, explains José Javier Díez Fernández, professor at the center where this system has been tested. In the Maristas San José school there are already two classrooms where the algorithm has been applied, which has allowed to maintain the same number of students with a separation of between 1.8 and 2 meters between the tables.

To train the system, the researchers created a model with the dimensions of the classroom, the obstacles, the measurements of the desks and the area where they could be placed. They used a genetic algorithm, an artificial intelligence technique inspired by the idea that the one who survives is the one that is best adapted to the environment, the same one on which Darwin’s theory of evolution is based. It allows transforming the resolution of any problem into a set of solutions in which each one of them works as if it were an individual: the best adapted (the most optimal solution) wins. It applies when there are many potential solutions to a problem.

Before worrying about desks and classrooms, Diez, Ferrero and their team were working on the distribution of sensors in smart cars. The problem they had to solve in that case was essentially the same, so they figured the same algorithm could be applied. “Some of our close relatives are teachers and they confirmed what we saw on the news: they needed a solution for the distribution of students in the classrooms,” says Díez. “We went back to our lifelong school to propose solutions.”

