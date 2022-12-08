In Tatarstan, in Naberezhnye Chelny, a school designed for 1.5 thousand students will be built. It will appear in the 34th microdistrict in 2023. This educational institution will be the eighth one built in the city in recent years.

Mayor of Avtograd Nail Magdeev spoke about the project during a meeting of the city council. According to him, the design is now underway.

Inkazan.ru explains that in the new microdistrict, which will be called “Attraction”, the district is building a transport hub to ensure accessibility, including social infrastructure.

The mayor also said that a new city hospital would soon appear in Naberezhnye Chelny, and the infectious diseases hospital would be repaired. So, this year money has been allocated for Block G, writes IA “Tatar-inform”.

Earlier, on November 18, the authorities of Naberezhnye Chelny told the details of the construction of a new tram line. It will connect Zamelekesye with the HPP settlement. The project is being implemented in two stages.