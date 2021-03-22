An American school principal forced an 11-year-old student of African descent to kneel and apologize to a teacher because doing so allegedly was the “African way” of asking for forgiveness.

The administration of the St. Martin de Boris School in New York asked its principal, John Hollian, to take leave and opened an investigation into the incident, which brings up the issue of racism in the United States once again.

The “Sky News” website said that the incident dates back to last February because of what was done by an American student of Haitian descent called Trayson Paul, in the sixth grade.

According to the student’s mother, Trisha Ball, after finishing reading the required text in the classroom, Trayson read another text in an attempt to obtain praise from his teacher, but the latter rebuked him in the class severely for doing what he described as the wrong job.

The teacher was not satisfied with that, but led the student to the principal’s room, who found that an opportunity to humiliate the student, and asked him to kneel to the teacher.

The school principal said that what happened was just a request for forgiveness that he learned from a Nigerian parent, explaining that “it is the African way” of asking for forgiveness.

The child said in press statements that the matter was not normal for him, pointing out that the school director generalizes when he connects everyone with black skin to Africa, as my family is from Haiti.

The family stated that their son was treated in a racist manner because of his race.