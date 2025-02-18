Children are aged between the age of six and 12; At the time of the events, they were starting the school route

02/18/2025



Updated at 5:27 p.m.





The driver of a Galicia school bus tested positive for alcohol and cocaine when he was transporting seven minors, aged between the ages of six and 12, reports Europa Press. At the time of the events, which occurred in Orense, the man was starting the route.

It was the Civil Guard, specifically effective in the traffic subsector, who made control earlier this month. The results were, in the case of the 0.22 and 0.19 mg/l breathalyzer; while in the drug it resulted positive for cocaine. The data were subsequently confirmed by the homoled laboratory, which also verified the presence of benzodiazepines in the driver’s body.

The driver faces, Cminimum, to an administrative sanction of 1,000 euros and the withdrawal of 6 points of your driving license.

In any case, the Civil Guard has pointed out that this type of behavior is “isolated and punctual cases” and that school transport “remains today one of the safest transport modes.”