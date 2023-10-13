A school bus accident occurred in the Safad area in the Emirate of Fujairah the day before yesterday, and the accident did not result in any injuries, according to what Fujairah Police reported in an official statement.
She stated that the accident was minor and resulted from a swerve and the bus stopped completely on the side of the road, without causing injury to any of the students on the bus.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#school #bus #deviated #injuries #Fujairah