The Sharjah Police General Command reassured the families of students from a private school about the health and safety of their children, after a school bus derailment occurred on Thursday morning in one of the areas of the emirate.

The accident did not result in serious injuries, while three students and two supervisors suffered minor and moderate injuries. The injured were taken to the hospital to receive treatment.

Through preliminary planning for the accident, it became clear that the sudden deviation led to hitting the sidewalk and causing the accident.

The Sharjah Police General Command stressed the need for drivers of vehicles and school buses to be careful and attentive while driving, and to adhere to traffic rules.