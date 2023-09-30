Turkish security forces uncovered a large scheme to defraud tourists in a local bar

A major scheme to defraud tourists in a Turkish bar out of millions of rubles has been uncovered. The publication writes about this Cumhuriyet.

The security forces of the mentioned country found out that the local Oasis bar on the shores of the Bosphorus regularly deceived male clients.

“Employees of the nightclub invited lonely tourists on popular tourist streets to drink beer together, under this pretext bringing them to the club. In the establishment, girls who portrayed clients sat down at a table with a tourist and ordered cocktails in a row. As a result, the man was presented with a bill of 100 thousand liras (356 thousand rubles) and more and demanded payment, threatening the tourist,” journalists report.

It is noted that previously the victims turned to the police for help, but the employees and owner of the establishment, punished under the article “Fraud,” were acquitted due to lack of evidence. It is clarified that employees of the Bureau for the Investigation of Terrorism and Organized Crime have recorded at least 80 cases of fraud that have been committed since 2021.

“The club has disgraced us to the whole world,” the material says.

Among other things, in the Google Maps comment section about the club, men complain that they had to pay from 750 to four thousand dollars (from 73.5 to 389 thousand rubles) at the bar because they were threatened. According to netizens, they also had unknown substances added to their drink. In addition, some reviews are written in Russian.

