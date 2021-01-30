Jens Spahn’s vaccination peak is just a kind of valve. If Munich and Berlin don’t prepare, it could be spectacular. A comment by Christian Deutschländer.

In record time, the best researchers in the world, many of them from Europe, several corona vaccines developed. And in record time, the EU managed to win this triumph as Wreckage to appear. In anger at that bad purchasing policy in Brussels There is accumulation of grief, worry about the severe damage of each lockdown day, and impatience. Because, unfortunately, Brussels feels so remote and Commission President von der Leyen is not elected by the citizens, it is primarily the national governments that get the grudge.

Jens Spahn’s “Vaccination Summit” is therefore only one species Valve. The pressure from the federal states is increasing, which can be seen in the increasingly sharp statements of Bavaria Söderwho did not say a bad word to Berlin for months. On Spahn and Chancellor Merkel personally, the question arises why they did not order vaccines in the national interest for Germany. This question is dangerous because it touches the very foundations of the European project; because EU-wide procurement was spot on. But is it forbidden, especially under the impression that our old people are dying a thousand times over?

The vaccination summit cannot bring a quick solution, maybe only relief if capacities are reallocated. In addition, German politics urgently needs to act Phase 2 to prepare. There will be a lot of vaccine later in the spring (yes, Brussels has ordered enough in the long run). If then the new vaccination bottleneck occurs Organizational chaos should be, Munich and Berlin fly spectacularly around the ears.