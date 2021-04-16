A room in the Mexican Federal Electoral Court ordered “Netflix” to remove a scene from the Mexican movie “Sea Bosca Papa” in which a candidate for the prosecution appears, and justified the decision that the film violates the rules of electoral balance.

The National Labor Party (conservative) candidate for the June elections, Maria Teresa Jimenez Esquivel, appears in a scene from the film cutting the tape during an opening ceremony.

The court ordered the giant streaming platform “Netflix” and the producers to “modify, replace or delete the eight-second scene” because it “violates the principle of balance in electoral competition.” Esquive appears in “Sea Bosca Papa” (in English “Dad Wanted”) as the mayor of Aguascalientes, a position from which she resigned in order to run for Parliament.

The candidate can appeal the court’s decision. Mexico holds federal elections on June 2 to select the 500 members of the House of Representatives. The Mexican electoral law contains very strict rules regarding electoral information and advertising.