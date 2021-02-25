Journalists of the Polish edition Gazeta Polska modeled the scenario of a nuclear war between Russia and NATO. In their opinion, in the event of a conflict, the Russian side will be ready to use “the most deadly weapon”, reports “MK”.

The publication claims that the Russian military has developed a plan of action to neutralize forces on the eastern flank of NATO in the event of a clash. In particular, the attack can be carried out from the territory of the Kaliningrad region, the article notes.

According to experts, the strategic position of this place and the variety of weapons that are deployed there can ensure the success of the Russian side in the first hours of a possible war. At the same time, Russia believes that relative peace in Europe can guarantee NATO’s abandonment of most of its defense plans, as well as the withdrawal of troops and equipment from countries on the eastern flank, they added.