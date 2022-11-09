In a video address to the leaders gathered at the COP27 climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Zelensky said that the Russian bombing destroyed 5 million acres of forests in Ukraine in less than 6 months.

The Ukrainian president stressed that the war “destroys the ability of the world to work together for a common goal.”

He added that “there can be no effective climate policy without peace on earth. If countries are only preoccupied with thinking about how to protect themselves from the threats they face, how will they think about such a policy,” according to the British “Sky News” network.

He continued, “The food crisis caused by the war affects countries suffering from the effects of climate change, catastrophic drought and widespread floods.”

Russia’s military operation in Ukraine has cut gas supplies and driven up prices, prompting countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, India and Pakistan to burn more coal, the most polluting fossil fuel.

And the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, had warned in his speech at the COP27 summit that the world is in a war to lose with the continued emission of gases and global warming.

Guterres called for concluding a pact between developed and developing countries not to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius, pointing out that about 3 billion people live in regions suffering from the consequences of climate change.

The international official considered that “violating nature is a violation of human rights,” calling for a 5-year recovery plan, and the suspension of profits for companies that depend on fossil fuels.

On Monday, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi opened the COP27 climate conference, which is being held in Sharm El-Sheikh, at the level of leaders, in an event that bets on finding solutions to the problems afflicting the planet.

And participated in the presidential part, 110 world leaders and leaders, heads of government and a number of international personalities and experts.