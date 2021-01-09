José Manuel Urcera was in second place of the Super TC2000 qualifying race in Río Cuarto when the fire appeared in the front of the Chevrolet and he had to abandon. Luckily, Manu got out instantly and the runners were able to put out the flames.

Urcera was one of the protagonists of the classification, in which he was placed fifth and once again he was the most outstanding of the private ones facing the official teams that the category has.

The pole was for Julian Santero, escorted by the leader of the contest Matias Rossi and Leonel Pernía, although due to the penalty for the eight best of the contest, the champion and Manu Urcera started.

The Chevrolet Cruze driver was the only one who pushed Pernía. Both went to the limit, but the champion prevailed, who later went straight to victory.

Urcera waited patiently for his opportunity to go back to look for the first place, but surprisingly on the fifth lap his car caught fire when he came to the braking of turn one, so he quickly went down and helped put out the flames.

Tanito Pernía, who is ninth in the competition, achieved his second victory of the championship. He took over the race from the start, was escorted by Marcelo Ciarrochi and Santero, in good recovery and even rubbing against Rossi, his Toyota teammate.

Further behind were Franco Girolami, Rossi, newcomer Diego Ciantini, Ricardo Risatti, Agustín Canapino, Facundo Ardusso and Brazilian Rubens Barrichello.

Rossi remains ahead in the contest and extended his advantage with Canapino, his main rival in the fight for the title. Then Ardusso, Santero and Risatti.

This Sunday at 11.50 the final will start, with Pernía and Ciarrochi from the front row. Urcera, if the team can get his car back, he will start from the penultimate row and with the mission of ending his losing streak in the category.