Their cars are synonymous with luxury, but also with elegance, sophistication and discretion. On the other hand, beyond money, the Porsche family does not seem to share these characteristics with its flagship products these days. Wolfgang, third generation of the saga, president of the Board of Directors of the automobile company and with an estimated fortune of more than 20,000 million euros (for media such as Bloomberg are “one of the most powerful families in the world of cars”), these days has become the protagonist of a scandal that reaches the pages of German newspapers and not precisely because of the economic results of his company. His private life, with a divorce and an alleged aristocratic romance involved, is now exposed throughout the continent’s press.

In the middle of this month of March, and through a spokesperson, Porsche, 79, announced his separation from what has been his second wife for the last four years, Claudia Hübner, 74, although they had been in a relationship for more than 15 years old. The wedding took place in 2019 at the Mirabell Palace in Salzburg, where the mayor of the city married them, since the couple lived halfway between it and the also Austrian Zell am See, and the link was attended by the four children of the two previous Porsche marriages and their four grandchildren; as well as Hübner’s only daughter and hers, too, four grandchildren from her.

However, a couple of years ago, Hübner fell seriously ill with dementia, which has caused her mental and physical health to deteriorate rapidly. Once a professor of Civil and Criminal Law, as well as a Stuttgart city councilor and later an adviser to the German government, now she can barely move on her own. According to German media like Bunte either T Online, who cite sources close to the family, the disease has been one of the main reasons for Porsche to file for divorce. The couple no longer lives together, and since 2021 she lives with her daughter Louisa in Kitzbühel, in the Tyrol region.

While his almost ex-wife spends her days cared for by four 24-hour caretakers, Porsche continues his work as Chairman of the Board of the family business, a position he has held since 2007. Doctorate in Business Sciences in Vienna, after the death 25 years ago of his father, Ferry —who was even arrested for collaborating with the SS, and who was the only son of grandfather Ferdinand, founder of the house and engineer allied with Hitler, for whom he manufactured tanks—, Wolfgang He became a spokesperson for the group. In addition to his current position, he has also been a member of the management boards of Volkswagen and Audi for years. In addition, he runs “an alpine organic farm with about 200 cattle”, according to the company itself in his biography, and has a wide collection of cars, Porsche, of course, especially unique “that he drives regularly”.

If the news of the divorce has caused a certain stir among German and Austrian high society, it has been even more impressive when it was revealed that another of the main reasons for the separation is a new and alleged relationship between Porsche and who has been her friend for 25 years. , Princess Gabriela of Leiningen, née Thyssen. At 59, Leiningen is a former model, philanthropist, Unesco adviser and television collaborator who came to participate in the German pre-selection for Eurovision in 1986 (where she came last).

Gabriela de Leiningen, when she was the wife of the Aga Khan, in the Pardo palace at the dinner prior to the wedding of today’s Kings Felipe and Letizia, on May 21, 2004. Bernardo Rodriguez (AFP)

The princess has been married twice. The first was with Karl-Emich, prince of Leiningen and head of the Romanov house (eternal claimants to the extinct throne of Russia), with whom she has a 30-year-old daughter, Theresa. The Leiningen family never looked kindly on that union and disinherited Karl-Emiche. But her second and most famous marriage took place with the fourth Aga Khan in May 1998; she with him she has a son, Aly, 21 years old. Gabriela and Shah Karim al-Hussayni (now 86 years old) separated in October 2004. He, a good friend of King Emeritus Juan Carlos and spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslims (a small branch of Shiism with barely 15 million followers), He has an estimated fortune of one billion dollars. She, who converted to Islam when she got married in order to be the begum Inaara discovered, in 2002, that her husband was being unfaithful when, thanks to a private detective, she discovered that he had gone on vacation to Tanzania with another woman in his private plane. Divorce was estimated, two decades ago, at about 200 million dollars. To put a little more on the amount, Gabriela auctioned off more than fifty of her jewels for 20 million, including a diamond and emerald necklace from the Cartier house valued at about three million that she had worn at the dinner prior to the wedding of the two. today kings Felipe and Letizia.

After her separation from the Aga Khan, the princess – who decided to keep the title that her first marriage gave her – dated Jürgen Kellerhaus, heir to the separated empire of the technology giant Media Markt, whose fortune is estimated at 2,000 million euros. . But that was in 2019. Now, according to Bunte, the princess and the strong man of Porsche has been seen at parties in Munich for a few months, where they have presented themselves as a couple, and at the beginning of the year they went on vacation to the Maldives. On April 1, Gabriela will be 60 years old; on May 10, Wolfgang will turn 80. Perhaps a lavish birthday party will finish making their no less lavish romance public.