For one candidacy, at least $10,000. For the most coveted, up to 100,000. Justice is investigating whether the far-right candidate for the Argentine presidency, Javier Milei, has sold places on the electoral lists of his political space, La Libertad Avanza (LLA). Businessmen, lawyers and politicians have denounced that the environment of the ultra-liberal economist requests large sums in US currency in exchange for giving up his name for the ballots and they have been summoned to testify in the open investigation against him. Milei denies all the accusations, but the scandal has dealt him a new blow that leaves him even further behind the candidates of the conservative coalition Together for Change (JxC) and the Peronist Union for the Fatherland (UP) in the race. October election.

“Milei has established a franchisee system where he delivers the name, the image and blesses a formula, but you have to pay him. The numbers are of the most diverse according to the charge. A gubernatorial candidacy is close to $100,000,” said economist and liberal lawyer Carlos Maslatón, a former political ally of Milei, a few days ago.

Maslatón ratified his accusation before the prosecutor on Friday. For almost an hour he affirmed that within the LLA party there is a selection of candidates according to the money they can contribute.

His statements coincide with those of businessman Juan Carlos Blumberg, who has accused members of the far-right party of selling candidates in exchange for $50,000. “There are people who paid and who used it. The most serious thing about all this is that these people have made a business out of politics,” Blumberg explained in a radio interview. The businessman is another of the four witnesses who have been summoned to testify.

Apart from the ethical reproaches to the alleged sale of candidacies, the court is investigating whether Milei’s entourage has committed any crime, such as the violation of the Political Party Financing Law. This rule requires that all contributions to the political campaign be made through a bank account. Cash financing is illegal.

Milei has made it clear that she will fight back. At first she justified the requested payments to those who came to her space: “Traditional politicians are financed with state money. In Argentina, politics is financed with taxes, money is diverted from the taxpayer to the campaign, that’s how they do politics”. As a defense mechanism, he distanced himself from what he considers “the political caste”, although he has held a deputy seat for almost two years. “We, unlike them, self-financed the campaign. I don’t take a mango [un peso] of this,” he said.

This Friday he changed his speech. He anticipated that he will take legal action against Blumberg and those who are replicating what he calls “blatant lies.” Blumberg “intended to be a candidate for governor of the province of Buenos Aires for having attended a talk of mine at the book fair. The man does not make a mapping between the foolishness of his demand and what he can do, so he starts telling all kinds of lies, ”said Milei.

The new stumbling block of the current deputy comes after the resounding electoral failures of his candidates in the provincial elections held so far and the harsh criticism of politicians who have distanced themselves from his space. Conservative media figures who until weeks ago praised him have begun to let go of his hand. At the same time, his provocative proposals, ranging from the dollarization of the Argentine economy to the repeal of the abortion law, a paid public health system or a greater deployment of the army, have ceased to mark the political agenda.

Three and a half months before the presidential elections, the polls show a significant drop in voting intentions for La Libertad Avanza. His support fluctuates between 16% and 19%, almost ten percentage points less than at his peak popularity. Their collapse makes the opposition coalition Juntos por el Cambio dream of a victory in the first round against Peronism, but for now they are colliding with the polls. These give him just over 30% by adding his two candidates, Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, closely followed by Peronism, with Sergio Massa at the helm.

Meanwhile, Milei goes on tour to neighboring countries, where she is doing better than at home. This Friday, she held a conference at the Las Condes municipal theater together with Axel Kaiser, from the Fundación para el Progreso, which she titled The liberal renaissance reports Rocio Montes. The Argentine, received among applause, charged against the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric. “Among the left they come together, that is, among the impoverished they come together, and just as we hope to get rid of the Kirchnerist plague [en Argentina]I hope you have the happiness and height to be able to get rid of this impoverishing Boric as well. Here they have had [Ricardo] lakes, to [Michelle] Bachelet. Well, now they have this one.”

Milei’s attacks deserved a response from the chancellor, Alberto Van Klaveren. “We ask you to restrict her campaign to Argentina and not extend it to Chile,” the diplomat told him from La Moneda.

