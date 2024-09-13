South Korea has been shaken for three weeks by a massive scandal involving fake pornographic videos. A journalistic investigation revealed at the end of August the existence of numerous channels on the Telegram messaging application where hyper-realistic sexual photographs and videos, better known as deepfakescreated using artificial intelligence from real images of South Korean women. Many of the victims and perpetrators are teenagers. Just one of these groups – and there are more than a hundred – had more than 220,000 users, according to local media. Among those affected are students of all ages, including many minors, teachers from various universities, primary and secondary schools, military personnel and journalists.

The case has sparked police investigations into such digital crimes and forced the country’s president to intervene: “Some may see this as a joke, but this is clearly a criminal act that exploits technology under the cloak of anonymity,” Yoon Suk Yeol said on August 27, after recalling that most of the perpetrators were under the age of 18. The government has promised harsher penalties for those involved, hundreds of protesters have gathered on the streets of Seoul, and an intense debate has erupted in homes, on opinion forums and in the media, with multiple dimensions ranging from the sexual education of adolescents to social tolerance of this type of sexual violence, from systematic misogyny in the country to how minors should be punished.

The controversy also coincided with the arrest in France of Telegram founder Pavel Durov, accused, among other things, of complicity in the dissemination of paedophile images on the instant messaging network he runs. Last week, South Korean police launched an investigation into the messaging app that will look into its possible involvement, and the communications regulator said that Telegram had complied with its request to remove certain fake pornographic content from its platform and had apologised for its role.

South Korean authorities are currently investigating 513 separate cases of fake pornography, 72.7% more than just over a month ago, the country’s police reported on Wednesday and reported by EFE. The cases have skyrocketed following the recent revelations, and are far higher than the 180 investigated last year. In the first nine months of 2024, 318 people have been arrested in South Korea accused of producing and distributing this type of material; 251 of them (78.9%) were minors, and 63 (19.8%) were 14 years old or younger. Often, these types of images are used to cause harm, as revenge against a person or to extort victims. Under Korean law, children under 14 are not subject to criminal prosecution, although family courts can sentence juvenile offenders between the ages of 10 and 14 to community service or send them to juvenile detention centers.

The scandal began on August 22, when journalist Ko Na-rin, from the media Hankyorehpublished a report about these rooms on Telegram, after it was revealed that the police were investigating this type of groups dedicated to pornography deepfake at two of the country’s major universities. Searching social media, Ko discovered dozens of channels where users were using AI tools to turn real images into fake but hyper-realistic pornography in seconds. “Every minute people were uploading photos of girls they knew and asking to have them turned into deepfakes“, the reporter told the BBC.

“Does anyone know *** ***-***, born in 2007, from *** High School? DM me if you do,” The report startedquoting one of the users. “Hankyoreh “The Telegram channel has uncovered evidence that the illegal practice of creating manipulated images of people from school or a particular neighbourhood and distributing them is proliferating across the web,” it continued. The outlet has continued to publish numerous articles related to the scandal, including one that reveals the existence of a Telegram group with 227,000 users that is easily accessible from various social networks, where fake images are created on demand, the first two for free, and paying around 0.44 euros for each of the following ones. “Experts say the channel is a stark illustration of the current state of pornography deepfakewhich many people don’t even know is illegal,” he said.

Misogyny

In Korea, analysts have drawn attention to a culture of systematic misogyny and how poor enforcement of laws has allowed digital sexual abuse to run rampant. Heather Barr, associate director of the women’s division at Human Rights Watch, has denounced that it is time for the South Korean government to take seriously an issue it has ignored. “It has known for years that digital sexual crimes are rampant and deadly,” she wrote in an article in late August. “It is time for it to take this crisis more seriously. The government must hold perpetrators accountable, provide comprehensive sexuality education to children and adults, and take meaningful steps to promote gender equality.”

The magnitude of the events has fueled a debate that has actually been going on for some time; the speed of technology has accelerated it and made it more pressing. “Korean society failed to understand the situation despite the increasingly routine nature of sexual violence in the digital realm,” she wrote in an op-ed on Wednesday. Hankyoreh, Byu Young-jae, a judge at the Namyangju branch of the Uijeongbu District Court. “The Korean government (including the judiciary, to which I belong) neglected the harm caused by digital sexual crimes due to the lack of physical contact. The videos secretly recorded and distributed later were only considered ‘pornography contrary to the morals of a healthy society’, despite the undeniable presence of violence against the victim.” She says that when the need to regulate digital sex crimes was considered, deepfakesthere were those who argued that digitally altered images did not harm anyone, or those who expressed concern about the possibility of criminalizing children’s curiosity.

South Korea is the country most attacked by pornography deepfake; Its singers and actresses make up 53% of the people who appear in these types of fake reproductions, according to a 2023 report by Security Hero, a startup American company focused on identity theft protection, as cited by Reuters.