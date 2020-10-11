Roscosmos has deleted the official Twitter account of the FEDOR robot-cosmonaut, in which he commented on his flight to the ISS, and recently spoke unflatteringly about the situation in the rocket and space industry in Russia.

The last messages in the robot’s account were tweets about astronauts who were allegedly intoxicated.

“Robots are doing their job better. At least better than these deputies (Maxim Suraev and Elena Serova became State Duma deputies. – Author) “, – says one of the tweets of the robot.

By the way, it was created after Suraev on his Twitter asked forgiveness from the first cosmonaut of the planet Yuri Gagarin for the fact that Russia lags behind the United States in space.

NASA has completed full-scale testing of the SLS rocket, designed to fly to the moon. The upper stages worked at the rated power for more than 2 minutes. It will take the same amount of time to launch a rocket into orbit. SORRY YURA (GAGARIN), we are ALL ABOUT … LEE 🙁pic.twitter.com/aayGZY5mfM – Max Suraev (@Msuraev) October 6, 2020

The robot got a Twitter account during its preparation for the flight to the ISS (the launch was marked by a scandal), which took place from August 22 to September 7, 2019. During the flight of the robot, the head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin assured that he did not know where the messages in the robot’s account came from, and assumed that he really uses the social network on his own.

