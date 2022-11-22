Five participations in World Cup events have loaded with experience the Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. The 37-year-old goalkeeper shone on Tuesday, November 22, by saving the penalty kicked by Robert Lewandowski. Mexico and Poland drew 0-0 in the second match of Group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

It promised to be an even match, in which two teams would seek to take advantage of the Argentine defeat in the morning hours. And the predictions came true. Mexico and Poland faced each other in a close game in which neither of them could get ahead on the scoreboard.

Some empty chairs marked the panorama of the 974 stadium, in Doha. A stadium with a capacity for 40,000 spectators that got its name from the number of shipping containers with which it was built.

But despite the absence of an audience, the shouts of the fans dressed in green created the feeling that Mexico was the local. “Olé, olé” and verses of the emblematic “Cielito lindo” could be heard from the stands. Some harangues that were silenced when a VAR intervention indicated to the match referee a penalty in favor of Robert Lewandowski.

But the stadium was lit up again when Guillermo ‘Memo’ Ochoa stopped the collection from the penalty point of the ‘9’ of the Poles. A weak shot from Lewandowski to the left side of the goal was deciphered by the veteran goalkeeper, who snatched the first Polish goal cry.

On the other side of the pitch, Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny was also in the spotlight. The number ‘1’ of the Polish team reacted quickly to a strong shot from midfielder Edson Álvarez after 60 minutes of the game.

Poland sought to change the game approach in the second half of the match. Krystian Bielik’s entry for Nicola Zalewski was intended to give the team dressed in white more control of the ball. But Mexico cut short the plans of those led by Czeslaw Michniewicz. The ‘Tri’ continued pressing and cutting off the game of the Poles.

A greater dynamism marked the last 45 minutes of the game. Both teams sought to get closer to the rival goals. Despite this, none of them were able to make it, leaving the scoreless and an extremely tight Group C.

Saudi Arabia took an unexpected lead with three points, now followed by Mexico and Poland with one point and leaving Argentina at the bottom of the board with zero points.

Mexico showed its best face in the first half

The first half of the game was dominated by Mexico, who set the pace of the game and took possession of the ball. The wings marked the difference between the two teams, where the squad led by the Argentine Tata Martino approached the goal of Szczęsny.

Precisely, the clearest play of the first half came from the sides. The ’10’ of the Mexican squad, Alexis Vega, received a precise cross from full-back Jorge Sánchez.

Shortly after, the forward volleyed again, after connecting this time with a pass from Lozano. In the last breath of the first half, Henry Martín finished off inside the area, but found a good response from the Juventus goalkeeper.

Mexicans and Poles had met nine times, but they only had a history in a World Cup. A match in which the Europeans prevailed 3-1 against ‘Tri’.

The result of this Tuesday continues to shake the leadership of Tata Martino, who arrived in Qatar immersed in criticism from the Mexican fans and press. Many questioned the summoned list that left out the young striker Santiago Giménez from Feyenoord.

Many saw in that decision the unwillingness of the Argentine to renew the Mexican ranks. In fact, the ‘Tri’ is the second country with the highest average age in the tournament with 28.5 years.