And Klein posted a tweet on Twitter, saying that it was the latest stunning image from the advanced James Webb Space Telescope of the star “Proxima Centauri”.

The image appears as a cosmic red ball, filled with glowing solar storms, according to the British newspaper, “Daily Mail”.

In the tweet, Klein wrote: “Image of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Sun, located 4.2 light-years away from us.”

Although some Twitter users were able to realize that the image posted by the eminent physicist was in fact a slice of Spanish sausage, the trick worked for many.

Klein found himself compelled to apologize, writing on Twitter, to his 89,200 followers: “In light of some of the comments, I am compelled to clarify that this tweet showing an alleged shot of Proxima Centauri was an amusement.”

Klein acknowledged that many users did not understand his “joke,” which he said was simply meant to encourage people to question and not automatically accept what was being offered.