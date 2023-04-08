This comes in implementation of the joint tripartite agreement of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iran and China, and in continuation of what the two sides agreed upon during the talks session between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdullahian, which took place in Beijing.

According to the “SPA” agency, the Saudi technical team, headed by Nasser bin Awad Al-Ghanoum, met with the Chief of Protocol at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Honardost, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in the capital, Tehran.

During the meeting, the team leader expressed his thanks to Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Honardost, for the warm welcome the team received and facilitating the team’s arrival procedures, while Honardost expressed his country’s readiness and readiness to provide all facilities and support to facilitate the mission of the Saudi team.

Riyadh and Tehran agreed to end their diplomatic dispute and reopen embassies in a deal brokered by China last month.

In a short video clip on “Twitter” Thursday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir Abdullahian, exchanged greetings.

The meeting discussed the resumption of relations, which was announced last month, and arrangements for the exchange of ambassadors.

The two countries and China announced in a joint statement on March 10 that the agreement would be implemented within 60 days.