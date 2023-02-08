Amr Ebeid (Cairo)

The Spanish newspaper “Marca” described Al-Hilal’s victory over Brazilian Flamengo as a “global surprise”, and said that “Al-Zaeem” ousted the South American champion from the Club World Cup and prevented a “classical” party familiar from reaching the final matches in the tournament.

And “Marca” confirmed that “Al-Azraq” was the first Saudi team to reach this advanced stage in history, and returned to talking about the match itself, saying that its events were “controversial”, especially because of the two penalties scored by Salem Al-Dosari, and described the Saudi star as a “hero” who Messi and his comrades were shot down a few months ago in the World Cup.

As for the “AS” newspaper, it placed a picture of the “leader” stars’ celebration after the match on its cover, with the headline “Saudi strike.” It said that Al-Hilal overthrew Flamengo, who was forced to play with 10 players during a full half, and confirmed that “Kabir Al-Riyadh” wrote history with this sudden victory.

Mundo Deportivo’s coverage of the match’s events did not differ, stressing that its result was surprising and unexpected, but it was logical, according to its events, as it said that the confrontation from its inception did not go in the direction of Flamengo, but rather the opposite is true, as Al-Hilal looked better, and even the Brazilian team was not He has no chance to return after the delay, and the Catalan newspaper also quoted video clips of the Hilal stars’ celebrations in the dressing rooms, describing them as “delightful”.

On the other hand, the cover of the Brazilian newspaper “O Dia” came out sad, after the South American representative was excluded, and headlined it by saying “Humiliation at the Hands of the Arabs.” It wrote that the dream of winning the World Cup was lost again, and several reports were published that carried the opinions of some Brazilian experts and analysts that described What happened with the “bad thing”, while another report said that the team was not good at all and lacked personality, and coach Vitor Pereira was subjected to harsh criticism after that loss, from which a lot must be learned, and I also quoted the statements of some players who said that the defeat was very painful, and ended Her reports describe the state of sadness and frustration that prevailed among Flamengo fans.

Of course, happiness and pride were the title of the Saudi coverage of this achievement, as Al-Riyadiah wrote that Al-Hilal had taught the Brazilians a harsh lesson and responded to religion, after its defeat in 2019 in the same tournament, and described Salem Al-Dosari as a “passing man”, after his team manipulated the Brazilians, wrote history, and reached The World Cup final for the first time, as the celebrations of the Saudis and Arabs were reported on social media, and she wrote, “The leader is an exceptional personality,” after the blue color dominated Twitter, and confirmed that the Moroccan fans supported the team in Tangiers stadium in a wonderful way.