Saudi chemical engineer sakhr alhuthali read with bitterness the news that institutions in his country pay Spanish scientists to cheat in the ranking of the best universities in the world. He already knew. After reading the article, published in the English edition of EL PAÍS, Alhuthali, a researcher at the King Abdulaziz University in the Saudi city of Jeddah, decided to tell everything he knows, because he believes that the first to be harmed by this fraud are the local researchers honest and Saudi citizens. “For some Arab universities, an academic collaboration means privately paying a foreign scientist to falsely state that his main place of work is that university,” Alhuthali begins by video link.

The key to the trap is in the prestigious Highly Cited Scientists list, prepared by the multinational Clarivate with the 7,000 researchers in the world whose studies are most cited by other colleagues. The more highly cited scientists an institution has, the higher it will appear in the influential ranking of Shanghai, which each year designates the best universities on the planet. The investigation of this newspaper has revealed that the two oldest universities in Saudi Arabia, King Abdulaziz and King Saud, pay up to 70,000 euros per year to highly cited researchers to lie in the Clarivate database and declare that their place of residence main job is a Saudi institution. Thanks to these cheats, the two Saudi universities are artificially promoted and appear among the 150 best in the world. “We must all come together to stop this disturbing academic buffoonery,” says Alhuthali, who was born in Jeddah 34 years ago.

A new report of the specialized consultancy SIRIS Academic measure the dimension of this deception in the world. For about a decade now, 210 highly cited scientists from other countries have stated that their main place of work is a Saudi university. Most of them are from China (44), Spain (19), United States (16), Turkey (14), India (13), United Kingdom (12), Italy (11) and Germany (11). Spain occupies the podium of the most corrupted both in absolute and relative numbers. Approximately 10% of highly cited scientists in Spain lie in the 2022 database, as confirmed by EL PAÍS speaking with the researchers themselves or their institutions. The SIRIS Academic analysis, led by the Swiss consultant Yoran Beldengrünsuggests that the percentage of cheaters could reach 40% in Turkey and 12% in India.

Sakhr Alhuthali confirms that Saudi offers often include a demand to sneak in Arab ghost co-authors—who participate little or not at all—in the studies of highly cited scientists. The engineer’s main line of research is the production of biopharmaceuticals using Chinese hamster ovary cells. On January 31, Alhuthali received a message from one of the 11 scientists in Spain who are currently lying in the Clarivate database: an expert on environmental issues from a Spanish center, who nevertheless appears first as a researcher at the King Abdulaziz University.

This is looking more and more like a souk, instead of scientific knowledge Sakhr Alhuthali, Saudi scientist

“Dear Professor Sakhr Alhuthali, you have been proposed to be my research collaborator at King Abdulaziz, we must get in touch to coordinate. I can help you in your work and I can also include you in various lines of research in my laboratory. Please answer me briefly and tell me your opinion and ideas about our collaboration. I can include you in several scientific studies”, proposed the researcher from the Spanish center.

Alhuthali, who also researches at Imperial College London, immediately turned down the offer, shocked to see his own Saudi university encouraging him to “work with random academics to sign off on studies without doing anything.” Immediately, he forwarded the received message to other senior King Abdulaziz teachers to complain. “This is not a mutual collaboration, this is against ethics. Is this how I’m supposed to ascend?” Alhuthali denounced. The chemical engineer compares these false collaborations with “arranged marriages in the Middle East.”

It’s a shame that scientists accept such an offer. Jan Willem van Groenigen, scientist who rejected 70,000 euros per year

The King Abdulaziz University offers up to $4,000 a month to foreign scientists to lie in the database, according to the documentation to which EL PAÍS has had access. In addition, the Saudi institution pays for the publication of four studies —between 2,000 and 10,000 euros each— in top-level specialized journals, as long as a Saudi co-author who actually does nothing is included. “This looks more and more like a souk, instead of scientific knowledge,” criticizes Alhuthali.

the dutch scientist Jan Willem van Groenigen confirms that the offers from the King Saud University are even higher. On October 28, 2019, he received a message from a professor at the Saudi institution, who offered him “an annual salary of 70,000 euros” for lying in the database. “I didn’t bother to answer. It is a shame that scientists accept such an offer, it is extremely dishonorable and unfair to the institutions in which they are employed”, laments Van Groenigen, an expert in soil science at Wageningen University (Netherlands). Your colleague ken giller He tells that he received a similar offer and also rejected it.

Fraud is perceived in the general figures. 77% of highly cited scientists who list a Saudi university as their main place of work add a secondary affiliation in another country, which is usually the real one. In other countries, barely 10% of highly cited researchers have a secondary foreign affiliation. The percentage is skyrocketing in King Abdulaziz (81%) and King Saud (82%) universities, according to the SIRIS Academic reporta consulting firm based in Barcelona.

I do not need to pay anyone to include me in random studies Sakhr Alhuthali, Saudi scientist

Alhuthali is blunt: “If Saudi universities want to attract highly cited scientists, they should do everything possible to have them live here —as soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo has done—, instead of taking advantage of their distance studies.” The researcher urges to increase cooperation with Saudi Arabia, not to cancel it. “But fair international collaboration is based on sharing knowledge, not sharing affiliations,” he stresses.

The chemical engineer believes that his country is making efforts to be “a better place”, also in the fight against corruption. Alhuthali recalls that the president of the King Abdulaziz University himself was dismissed in October, accused of having embezzled more than 120 million of euros. The chemical engineer also emphasizes that he himself has spent 13 years studying and working in research centers in the United Kingdom and France, with aid from the Saudi Government to become a leading researcher. “I don’t need to pay anyone to include me in random studies,” he stresses.

The physical Humberto Bustince, Professor of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence at the Public University of Navarra, acknowledges that he falsely declared in 2018 that his main place of work was the King Abdulaziz University, despite never setting foot in Saudi Arabia. Bustince affirms that the contract, of about 70,000 euros, was managed through the Office for the Transfer of Research Results of his university, on the condition that he lied in the database. “At that time they demanded it and I didn’t give it much importance, because I understood that it was something internal to Clarivate and that it was necessary to sign the contract,” he argues. Bustince assures that he was unaware that this trap harmed his own university in the rankings academics. “It was a mistake,” he admits.

The citizens of Saudi Arabia are unaware of this unscrupulous plot Sakhr Alhuthali, Saudi scientist

Alhuthali argues that the artificial recruitment of highly cited scientists “sets Saudi universities back, not forward.” The chemical engineer already warned of the problem a year ago in the specialized magazine Journal of Controversial Ideas. In that article, Alhuthali denounced that foreign researchers monopolize the financing and most of the experiments are carried out outside of Saudi Arabia. A highly cited scientist with few scruples can receive 70,000 euros in his bank account every year for declaring that he works in a Saudi university that he does not even set foot on, while a young local doctoral student will barely earn about 450 euros a month, without facilities to investigate . “They only ask us to teach, research is optional,” laments Alhuthali.

The Saudi scientist remembers that in 2013 he saw a promising study on Chinese hamster ovary cells, headed by the scientist Jun Wang, who was then signed as an affiliate of the Chinese company BGI and to King Abdulaziz University. Other works apparently locals were going in the same direction. Attracted by this line of research in his country, he decided that this would be the subject of his doctorate. The reality is that those experiments were carried out abroad. “I was misled and now I struggle to find local researchers to collaborate with in my field,” he laments.

Sakhr Alhuthali dreams of being able to do top-level science in his country: “The citizens of Saudi Arabia are not aware of this unscrupulous plot. I hope that denouncing it will serve to create a shock in the Saudi press and the public and that some things will be fixed”.

