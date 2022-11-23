A statement from the Saudi team said:

• “The player, Yasser Al-Shahrani, was transferred to Hamad Medical City as a result of a strong clash in the head, chest and abdomen, where his condition was stable, praise be to God.”

• “He underwent all necessary medical examinations and will be under observation during the coming hours.”

• “The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Football Association, Yasser bin Hassan Al-Mishal, was present during the player’s examinations, where he met the medical staff of the hospital and listened to the details of the player’s condition.”

Al-Shahrani collided with great force with fellow goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais, in one of the joint balls during stoppage time in the second half of the match between Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

The Saudi national team achieved a resounding surprise, by defeating Argentina 2-1, led by star Lionel Messi, at the start of the two teams’ matches in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Al-Akhdar leads the Group C standings with 3 points, compared to one point for Mexico and Poland, while Argentina is at the bottom of the standings without points.