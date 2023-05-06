In a joint statement, “Saudi Arabia and the United States urged both parties to sense their responsibilities towards the Sudanese people, to engage seriously in these talks, and to draw a roadmap for the talks to stop military operations, stress an end to the conflict, spare the Sudanese people from further suffering, and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the affected areas.”

The statement added, “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States commend the efforts of all countries and organizations that have expressed their support for holding these talks, including the Quartet, the League of Arab States and the tripartite mechanism,” according to the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”.

The statement concluded by saying: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States urge the continuation of coordinated international efforts for broad negotiations involving all Sudanese parties.”

The Sudanese army announced on Friday evening that it would send negotiators to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to hold talks on a ceasefire.

The army said in a statement posted on its Facebook page: “Within the framework of the Saudi-American initiative that was put forward since the beginning of the crisis, a delegation of the Sudanese Armed Forces left to Jeddah this evening (Friday) to discuss the details of the truce that is being renewed.”