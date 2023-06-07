US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that Blinken met Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh, on Wednesday, adding that they discussed issues, including efforts to “achieve lasting peace in Yemen.”

And Miller added, “The two ministers also pledged to continue cooperation to end the fighting in Sudan.”

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) also reported that the two ministers reviewed aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries, and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.

They also discussed “the developments on the regional and international arenas, the efforts made in this regard, the most prominent issues raised in the US-Gulf meeting, and ways to strengthen the US-Gulf relations in various fields.”

In the same context, Blinken affirmed that his country remains committed to its partners in the Gulf region.

“The United States is in this region to say that we remain deeply engaged in partnership with all of you,” Blinken said.